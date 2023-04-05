If I Did It – Endeavor’s WWE purchase, how should the UFC handle it and the upcoming merger?

If the Shoes Fit talks WWE purchase.

If I Did It RETURNS with Kid ‘Paywall’ Nate and Eugene S. Robinson on how the UFC should navigate their new WWE corporate sibling in wake of Endeavor’s plans to merge the companies. Watch it here!

As always, you can’t hear Kid Nate talk about MMA unless you pay. He is really tired of MMA and only talks about it for money.

If you want to see for yourself, subscribe to The If The Shoes Fit Patreon for $1 and enjoy!

For a free taste of the non-MMA side of Endeavor’s WWE purchase and what’s up with Vincent K McMahon’s new role, new money, and new MUSTACHE…along with the HEEL TURN and MISTYAF, check out If The Shoes Fit on Patreon.

