Subscribe
Front Page MMA Business MMA Podcasts
0

If I Did It – Endeavor’s WWE purchase, how should the UFC handle it and the upcoming merger?

This week we're talking about the big WWE purchase and UFC merger.

By: Alexei Auld | 22 hours ago
If I Did It – Endeavor’s WWE purchase, how should the UFC handle it and the upcoming merger?
If the Shoes Fit talks WWE purchase.

If I Did It RETURNS with  Kid ‘Paywall’ Nate and Eugene S. Robinson on how the UFC should navigate their new WWE corporate sibling in wake of Endeavor’s plans to merge the companies. Watch it here!

As always, you can’t hear Kid Nate talk about MMA unless you pay. He is really tired of MMA and only talks about it for money.

If you want to see for yourself, subscribe to The If The Shoes Fit Patreon for $1 and enjoy! 

For a free taste of the non-MMA side of Endeavor’s WWE purchase and what’s up with Vincent K McMahon’s new role, new money, and new MUSTACHE…along with the HEEL TURN and MISTYAF, check out If The Shoes Fit on Patreon.

If The Shoes Fit is on Patreon
Share this article
About the author
Alexei Auld
Recent Posts
Steve Austin & Hulk Hogan in the UFC!? Whittaker & Volkanovski cosplay as WWE stars
Whittaker goes full Hulkamaniac
Jack Wannan | April 5
MMA Squared: UFC-WWE merger cements Ari Emanuel’s legacy, but not how he hoped
MMA Squared: UFC WWE merger cements Ari Emanuel's legacy, but not how he hoped.
Chris Rini | April 5
Dana White discuses UFC and WWE’s $21 billion merger: Vince McMahon a ‘savage’, Ari Emanuel a ‘beast’
Dana White discuses UFC and WWE’s $21 billion merger: Vince McMahon a ‘savage’, Ari Emanuel a ‘beast’
Tim Bissell | April 4
Read more stories