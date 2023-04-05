Francis Ngannou is ‘asking for unrealistic money,’ claims BKFC head

January 21, 2022, Anaheim, California, ANAHEIM, CA, United States: ANAHEIM, CA - January 21: Francis Ngannou steps on the scale at the ceremonial weigh-ins in front of California fans at Anaheim Convention Center for UFC270 - Ngannou vs Gane - Ceremonial Weigh-in on January 21, 2022 in Anaheim, California, United States. Anaheim, California United States - ZUMAp175 20220121_zsa_p175_118 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Francis Ngannou’s high profile free agency continues, with the former UFC heavyweight champion still yet to officially announce his next move.

He seems to have lucrative options on the table, but it looks like bareknuckle boxing won’t be one of them.

BKFC “not willing” to meet Francis Ngannou’s asking price

“Francis Ngannou, he’s somebody we’ve certainly reached out to,” BKFC President Dave Feldman said at a press conference (via MMA Mania). “We’ve reached out to him, we’ve reached out to his team, and we just feel like he’s asking for unrealistic money, and we’re not willing to pay that kind of money for him.”

As Ngannou is naturally looking to weigh his options and maximize his opportunities on the free agency he fought so hard to get, the BKFC President also decided to take a slight jab at the top free agent’s market value.

“I do think he needs to make his mind up pretty soon,” he concluded. “As the days go on, his value is starting to drop a little bit.”

Ngannou bet on himself and risked millions to get to this position in free agency. So it is unsurprising that he is doing his due diligence and checking options in multiple sports, including actual boxing where he could get far bigger paydays. Ngannou has been linked to lucrative super-fights with boxing champs such as Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in recent months, but MMA also seems like a real possibility, with multiple promotions interested in his services.

The lineal heavyweight champion is currently on an impressive six fight winning streak in MMA, with wins over UFC title holders Ciryl Gane, Stipe Miocic, Junior dos Santos and Cain Velasquez among others.

