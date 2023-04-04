UFC-WWE merger creates Vince & Ari Axis of Power | The Level Change Podcast 238 (Tues. edition)

EPISODE 238: UFC-WWE merger
- WWE to merge with UFC to form a super-company
- Dana White’s statement on the merger
- Vince McMahon’s statement on the merger
- Triple H to receive $5M bonus, Nick Khan receives $15M bonus with merger
- Conor McGregor already gearing up for a crossover
- Jeremy Stephens calls out Conor for boxing match
- Darren Till anticipating boxing next
BONUS CONTENT
