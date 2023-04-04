Subscribe
UFC-WWE merger creates Vince & Ari Axis of Power | The Level Change Podcast 238 (Tues. edition)

This week's show revolves around the bombshell UFC-WWE merger, as well as some of the bigger headlines from the weekend's news cycle and more.

By: Stephie Haynes | 1 day ago
EPISODE 238: UFC-WWE merger

For our paying subscribers on Substack, we have a special treat for you today! With our latest TLC Substack Podcast you get some EXCLUSIVE BONUS CONTENT right away – stay tuned after the break for THE REST OF THE SHOW (accessible only to paid subscribers), featuring extra headline coverage…

BONUS CONTENT

The Level Change Podcast, discussing everything in MMA, UFC, and even WWE.
Your Level Change Podcast Hosts | Art: June M. Williams & Anton Tabuena

Stephie Haynes
Stephie Haynes

Stephie Haynes has been covering MMA since 2005. She has also worked for MMA promotion Proelite and apparel brand TapouT. She hosted TapouT’s official radio show for four years before joining Bloody Elbow in 2012. She has interviewed everyone there is to interview in the fight game from from Dana White to Conor McGregor to Kimbo Slice, as well as mainstream TV, film and music stars including Norman Reedus, RZA and Anthony Bourdain. She has been producing the BE podcast network since 2017 and hosts four of its current shows.

