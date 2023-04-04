UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 | How to stream, start time, ppv price, full fight card

November 9, 2022, New York, NY, New York, NY, United States: NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 9: Israel Adesanya Champion and Alex Pereira face off Ahead of their UFC Middleweight Title bout Saturday night at Madison Square Garden New York, NY United States - ZUMAp175 20221109_zsa_p175_001 Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 goes down live this Saturday night at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fl. The headlining bout is a crossover tetralogy with Pereira leading 3-0 with two wins in Glory kickboxing and one in the UFC cage.

The first time these two met in the Octagon was last November. That’s when Pereira defeated Adesanya by TKO to take the UFC middleweight title. Can Adesanya rally and find a way to beat his nemesis or will Poatan show, again, he has the beating of ‘The Last StyleBender’.

Also at UFC 287 is Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal in a fight could determine a challenger for the UFC welterweight title in the near future. Rounding out the PPV is Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez, Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio and Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Gonzalez.

Start time

The UFC 287 main card begins at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims start at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. The early prelims begin at 6:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+

Price

UFC 287 airs on ESPN+ PPV. It costs $79.99 for current ESPN+ subscribers. New subscribers can pay a bundle price of $124.98 for the PPV and an annual subscription to ESPN+.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

Full fight card

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya (for Pereira’s UFC middleweight championship)

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez (bantamweight)

Prelim card

Early Prelims

Tickets

Tickets for UFC 287, at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fl, are available here.

Live Stream

ESPN+ can be viewed on the following devices:

Web browsers

ESPN+ web browser and system requirements

Mobile devices and tablets

Apple iPhones and iPads

Android phones and tablets

Amazon Fire tablet

Smart TVs

Android TV devices

Samsung Tizen smart TVs

Gaming consoles and streaming devices

Amazon Fire TV

Apple tvOS

Chromecast

Oculus Go

Playstation

Portal TV

Roku

Xbox

Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box

