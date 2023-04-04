UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 | How to stream, start time, ppv price, full fight card

Table of Contents
UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 goes down live this Saturday night at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fl. The headlining bout is a crossover tetralogy with Pereira leading 3-0 with two wins in Glory kickboxing and one in the UFC cage.
The first time these two met in the Octagon was last November. That’s when Pereira defeated Adesanya by TKO to take the UFC middleweight title. Can Adesanya rally and find a way to beat his nemesis or will Poatan show, again, he has the beating of ‘The Last StyleBender’.
Also at UFC 287 is Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal in a fight could determine a challenger for the UFC welterweight title in the near future. Rounding out the PPV is Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez, Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio and Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Gonzalez.
Start time
The UFC 287 main card begins at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims start at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. The early prelims begin at 6:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+
Price
UFC 287 airs on ESPN+ PPV. It costs $79.99 for current ESPN+ subscribers. New subscribers can pay a bundle price of $124.98 for the PPV and an annual subscription to ESPN+.
A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.
Full fight card
Main card
- Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya (for Pereira’s UFC middleweight championship)
- Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)
- Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)
- Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez (bantamweight)
Prelim card
- Chris Curtis vs. Kelvin Gastelum (welterweight)
- Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro (strawweight)
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer (middleweight)
- Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman (heavyweight)
Early Prelims
- Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez (strawweight)
- Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden (catchweight 160lbs)
- Steve Garcia vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (featherweight)
- Sam Hughes vs. Jaqueline Amorim (strawweight)
Tickets
Tickets for UFC 287, at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fl, are available here.
Live Stream
ESPN+ can be viewed on the following devices:
Web browsers
ESPN+ web browser and system requirements
Mobile devices and tablets
- Apple iPhones and iPads
- Android phones and tablets
- Amazon Fire tablet
Smart TVs
- Android TV devices
- Samsung Tizen smart TVs
Gaming consoles and streaming devices
- Amazon Fire TV
- Apple tvOS
- Chromecast
- Oculus Go
- Playstation
- Portal TV
- Roku
- Xbox
- Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box
Latest news
