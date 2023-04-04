Betting odds: Derrick Lewis favored as next UFC fighter to join WWE              

February 11, 2022, Houston, Texas, HOUSTON, TX, United States: HOUSTON, TX - February 11: Derrick Lewis steps on the scale at Toyota Center for UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 - Ceremonial Weigh-ins on February 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas, United States. Houston, Texas United States - ZUMAp175 20220211_zsa_p175_056 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

We’ve seen past UFC talents like Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez find success in the WWE, but with the UFC and WWE now residing under one roof (Endeavor), the pipeline for more common crossovers between the sister companies is as strong as it has ever been. Wouldn’t you know it, betting odds now exist for which UFC fighter will be next to join the WWE.

Online gambling site Sportsbetting.ag has dropped a lengthy list of 23 UFC fighters with associated moneylines. The available athletes range from Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Sean O’Malley to Molly McCann, Israel Adesanya, and even Sean Strickland. Oddly enough, Colby Covington did not make the list.

The odds actually have UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis listed as the betting favorite with a plus line of +400. Lewis and his larger-than-life persona has lost four out of his five, so he could very well jump at the first opportunity he gets to transition over to a platform where he’s not taking Octagon-level damage. That’s not to say that wrestling isn’t extremely taxing on the body, because it is, but it’s not fighting.

The next most likely candidate on the list is another charismatic heavyweight in Thai Tuivasa, and his moneyline is sitting at the +500 mark. Tuivasa is coming off of back-to-back knockout defeats, first getting stopped by the UFC’s former interim champ, Ciryl Gane, and then a sub-60-second loss to surging contender Sergei Pavlovich. ‘Shoeivasa’ is often the life of the party, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t reminded of Stone Cold Steve Austin when I first saw Tai do a Shoei.

Meatball’ Molly McCann fills in following Tuivasa with a +600 line, and fellow Liverpool native Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett is closely behind her with odds of +700. Up next we’re staying in the U.K. for the UFC’s biggest draw, Conor McGregor, who can be acquired for +900.

For some reason, you can also bet on the nationality of the next UFC fighter to join the WWE. Five nations have been given as betting options, with the USA holding a favored position of -125. Behind that there’s the United Kingdom trending at +250, followed by Australia doubling that value with +500. The final two nations being offered up are Brazil at +750, and finally Russia at a dizzying altitude of +1200.

