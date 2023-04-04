Subscribe
Boxing Technique
0

Moves to Remember: Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin

For those training in combat sports, here are several boxing moves that Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin used to press the action this past weekend. Learn from the pros in action.

By: Kostas Fantaousakis | 1 day ago
Moves to Remember: Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin
Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin face off in prep for their PPV boxing match.

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin took place this past weekend at the O2 Arena in London. The heavyweight boxing match held significance as the return of former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua after back-to-back losses against Oleksandr Usyk. The British fighter outpointed Franklin and got back to winning ways.

The bout marked Joshua’s first appearance as part of his exclusive five-year deal with sports streaming service DAZN, and while it wasn’t a particularly entertaining display, it had its moments. Even with a lack of highlights, this is a great opportunity to study the game of boxing. Especially how a fighter with a significant reach advantage can use their jab to control opponents.

Sign up for Bloody Elbow on Substack

Make no mistake, Joshua has a great jab. He is able to launch it with speed and precision and pull back to safety or combine it with other long range punches.

Luckily for us, DAZN shared a great 13-minute highlight video of this fight, enabling readers to study most of the moves analyzed below.

That being said let’s start analyzing. This is “Moves to Remember: Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin”

Joshua’s use of left hand attacks

An obvious part of Anthony Joshua’s game-plan was to use his reach and mix attacks with his left hand. Here are some examples:

Jabs to left uppercuts

https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack post media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F847985f1 fcb4 4448 99d1

In the sequence above Joshua attacks with a jab to the body and follows-up with a fake jab to a left uppercut. He used this combo several times throughout the fight.

Jabs to left hooks

Boxers usually expect a series of alternating left and right punches coming their way. It’s often useful, then, for fighters to break that rhythm by using double or triple attacks with the same hand. The jab usually forces the opponent to slip or pull back, creating an opportunity for a left hook to land.

https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack post media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fa14ebc4a 7dc9 4037 ace2

In the photos above Joshua attacks with a jab and follows-up with a left hook.

Jabs to jabs to the body to right hands.

This is another basic yet effective combo that enabled Anthony to keep his opponent guessing.

https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack post media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F70249489 d773 4d3e 87ed

In photo #2 of the sequence above, Joshua throws a short fake jab and then attacks with a jab to the body. Franklin comes back with a jab of his own. Joshua checks the jab and almost connects with a right hand. Both fighters attack again and miss with jabs.

Double jab to the glove to a right hand

Another interesting move that Joshua was able to use in this fight was to jab his opponent’s right glove.

https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack post media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Ff370f0b5 3fb4 482a 8011

In the photos above, Joshua connects with his opponent’s glove a couple of times and launches a beautiful right hand that lands on Franklin’s head pushing it back. Anthony is not able to capitalize on this and misses with a jab to the glove, right cross, left hook, right cross.

Controlling the distance by pushing Franklin’s head

Another tactic that Joshua used throughout the fight was to push Franklin’s head with his stiff jab, or just by extending his left arm and touching his opponent’s head. This seemed to frustrate Franklin who had trouble closing the distance.

Once proper distance and control were established, Joshua attacked with right hands. Here is an interesting exchange:

https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack post media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fbd8b5258 47bb 439a 9071

In the photos above Franklin tries to close the distance with body punches and Anthony Joshua just uses his left hand to push him away. Once the distance has been established, Joshua attacks with a right hand, Jermaine misses with a right of his own and then Joshua counters with a left hook, a jab and a left uppercut. Using the lead left hand is a great way for taller fighters to capitalize on their reach advantage.

Read the full article FOR FREE on Bloody Elbow’s Substack

Share this article
About the author
Kostas Fantaousakis
Kostas Fantaousakis

Kostas Fantaousakis is a researcher of fighting concepts, tactics, and techniques, and a state-certified MMA, grappling, and wrestling coach in Greece. He teaches his unique Speedforce MMA mittwork system© which combines strikes, takedowns, knees, and elbows applied in the Continuous Feedback© mittwork system of the Mayweather family. Kostas is a black belt in BJJ under MMA veteran and BJJ world champion Wander Braga (the teacher of Gabriel Napao Gonzaga).

More from the author

Recent Posts
Anthony Joshua unimpressive in decision win over Jermaine Franklin
Joshua unimpressive in decision win
Eddie Goldman | April 1
Anthony Joshua: A Champion No More
Anthony Joshua: A Champion No More
Eddie Goldman | April 1
Anthony Joshua def. Jermaine Franklin by decision results, & highlights
Highlights: Joshua wins decision over Franklin
Zane Simon | April 1
Read more stories