Logan Paul thinks Nate Diaz is avoiding a boxing match against him.

By: Milan Ordoñez | 1 day ago
I thought it was a done deal – Logan Paul claims Nate Diaz had ‘sweetest deal’ for ‘easy’ boxing match
YouTuber Logan Paul thinks MMA superstar Nate Diaz is “ducking” him. 

The 28-year-old internet personality and WWE talent recently spoke with Ariel Helwani, claiming a boxing match with Diaz was being set up. Nate opted to leave the UFC in September to pursue other ventures, which may include crossover boxing matches. 

Logan Paul claims Nate Diaz turned down ‘the sweetest deal’

Speaking further on the matter, Paul says they offered Diaz the “sweetest deal,” but the 38-year-old veteran supposedly turned it down. This led to his  conclusion. 

“I thought it was (a done deal). I think this guy might be running from me. 

“This guy is actually… I think he’s ducking. Because we have the sweetest deal for him, and he knows the type of numbers that I’ll bring in. I’m not a quarter million pay-per-view type of fighter. You’re gonna get 750,000 to a million buys, and I’m an 0-1 YouTuber. Seems like an easy fight on paper, no?”

Paul, whose boxing resumé includes one pro fight against YouTuber KSI and an exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather, hasn’t been in the ring since 2021. Despite his inactivity, he says he’s willing to jump right into the deep end. 

“It’s hard for me to get a fight, because either you aren’t worth my time and energy, or you’re not gonna sell pay-per-views. I’ll do it, but I need a dance partner. 

“And I don’t need a warm-up fight. I don’t need a tune-up. Give me the real dogs. Nate Diaz is a dog, I was looking forward to that fight. Then I got a call the other day and said they didn’t want to do it, they’re maybe taking another fight. It was almost done.” 

What’s next for Nate Diaz?

According to his manager Zach Rosenfield, fans should expect to see Diaz in action “multiple times” in 2023. The Stockton native has so far been getting offers from BKFC and Jake Paul, but he has yet to finalize his next career move. 

Diaz last saw action at UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson and won via submission. His current MMA record stands at 21-13. 

