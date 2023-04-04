UFC 287: Jorge Masvidal may retire after a loss to Gilbert Burns

March 5, 2022, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV - March 5: Jorge Masvidal prepares to fight Colby Covington in their Welterweight bout at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal on March 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States - ZUMAp175 20220305_zsa_p175_236 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

MMA fans could be seeing the last of UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal on Saturday.

After more than a year on the sidelines, “Gamebred” will be facing fellow ex-title contender Gilbert Burns in the co-headliner of UFC 287 this weekend. It will take place in Masvidal’s hometown of Miami, Florida.

During the UFC Countdown episode for his Burns fight, the 38-year-old Masvidal revealed possible retirement plans if he doesn’t get his hand raised.

“This could be the last one. If I lose, I’m pretty much calling it quits. But a win against Gilbert means that things are headed in the right direction. So, if I roll the dice, and I do everything right, I’m going for it all. For one title or many titles.”

Masvidal has been around the game for nearly two full decades. But even before his pro career began in 2003, he was a fixture in the infamous backyard brawls put up by the late Kimbo Slice. He’s also fought in other promotions like AFC, Bodog, Strikeforce and Bellator before signing with the UFC in 2013.

After a few years competing as a lightweight, Masvidal moved up to 170 pounds in 2017. His biggest year to date was 2019, where he landed his highlight reel flying knee to knockout Ben Askren in five seconds. It was also the year when he won the inaugural BMF title against Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

Masvidal fought for the title twice and was unsuccessful. He last saw action in March 2022 in a grudge match against former training partner Colby Covington and lost via decision.

UFC 287 Jorge Masvidal vs Gilbert Burns Countdown video:

UFC 287 will be headlined by a title rematch between middleweight champion Alex Pereira and former champion Israel Adesanya.

