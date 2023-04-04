WWE - Live 2018 am 07.11.2018 in der Lanxess Arena in Köln Finn Balor *** WWE Live 2018 on 07 11 2018 at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne Finn Balor xRx

Finn Bálor had a ’Just A Flesh Wound’ moment at WrestleMania 39 this past Sunday.

One of the funniest scenes in Monty Python and the Holy Grail — the 1975 cult classic that everyone should watch at least once — was when the Black Knight gets both of his arms sliced off by King Arthur. Despite losing his appendages (and a ton of blood), the Black Knight continues to try and fight.

“Just a flesh wound,” said the Black Knight in response to getting disarmed — literally.

Finn Bálor and Edge go to war at WrestleMania 39

Now we get to Bálor, who was involved in a Hell In A Cell match against Edge after several months of a heated rivalry between the ‘Demon’ and the former founder of The Judgement Day faction. Both WWE Superstars wasted no time going for their weapons of choice — Bálor had a Kendo Stick and Edge used a Steel Chair — to batter each other. As the match went on, the Rated-R Superstar upped the ante with the introduction of the all-time classic weapon that is the ladder.

During that spot, Bálor hoisted himself up with the ropes, turned around and came face-to-face with an incoming ladder thrown at him by Edge. It connected, and Balor went down with a gash at the top of his head.

With the help of a numbing agent and some staples, courtesy of a WWE doctor, Bálor continued (!) the match with Edge. He fell victim to a Con-Chair-To, ending the latest installment of the Edge vs. The Judgement Day storyline.

Finn Bálor shares graphic photo of gash suffered in match

Several hours after his match, Bálor shared a photo of the gash, and as you can see, it is gruesome. And he paired it with perhaps the greatest caption for this situation (and one I referenced at the very beginning of this post): ‘Just a flesh wound.’

Warning: The photo below is graphic. Please proceed with caution.

Just a flesh wound pic.twitter.com/LL3B8utAk9 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 3, 2023

Bálor also shared a photo of him being assisted by a WWE doctor, who was apparently in the middle of stapling his gash shut so he could continue the match.

Finally, Bálor gave us the exact amount of staples he received. Spoiler alert: it was a lot.

During his post-event press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque shared an update on Bálor, who he said was ‘great,’ all things considered.

“I just spoke to him right before I came down here,” said Levesque (video provided by Denise Salcedo). “Sometimes, metal appliances that aren’t designed to be thrown at you are unforgiving. We try to be as safe as possible, but things happen and he received a few staples in the ring and the bleeding stopped. He went along with the match, and was able to put on a classic. I just saw him again and he was totally fine. He just has a good gash.

“When your blood is flowing and adrenaline is cooking, stuff tends to flow a lot,” continued Levesque. “But [we] took care of it. We’re all about the safety of performers and everything. We have standing by, at all times, medical and [they’re] ready to roll. The truth is, if there’s a risk, we won’t take it. We’ll shut it down. But he was totally fine. The funny thing is, it was hard to see with all the paint. So it was kind of interesting. We weren’t sure what was going on for a minute, and then we were like, ‘Oh, jeez.’ But he is wonderful.”

Who else suffered an injury at WrestleMania 39?

Finn Bálor was not the only injured WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 39 on Sunday. Shane McMahon returned after a year away and saw his match with The Miz end abruptly, as he suffered a ‘torn quad’ after a leapfrog went wrong. Hopefully Bálor and McMahon have a speedy recovery.

