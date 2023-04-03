Subscribe
Bellator Events Fights on Tap
0

Fights on Tap: Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett among 13 UFC bouts announced

Check out all the fights announced over the past week in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

By: Kristen King | 2 days ago
Fights on Tap: Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett among 13 UFC bouts announced
December 10, 2022, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 10: R-L Bryce Mitchell battles Ilia Topuria in their Featherweight fight during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States - ZUMAp175 20221210_zsa_p175_227 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Table of Contents

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

The UFC either announced or finalized 13 fights this week, and a pair of heavy-handed featherweights are on tap for a July headliner. 

Ilia Topuria continues to climb the proverbial ladder at featherweight, and the next rung happens to be a former interim title challenger. Álvaro Colmenero of Eurosport España reports Topuria and Josh Emmett are expected to headline an upcoming UFC Fight Night, which is scheduled for June 17 at a soon-to-be-determined location and venue.

Topuria is 5-0 in the UFC, with all but one of his fights ending in a finish. ‘El Matador’ was previously in action at UFC 282, where he submitted Bryce Mitchell via second-round arm-triangle choke. Meanwhile, Emmett recently saw a five-fight win streak snapped by Yair Rodríguez at UFC 284 this past February.

We have a massive UFC pay-per-view on Saturday, folks. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira defends his title for the first time against a familiar foe in Israel Adesanya. Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal throw down to decide who is going to “steal” a welterweight title shot away from Colby Covington. And several up-and-coming names such as Adrian Yanez, Raul Rosas Jr. and Joe Pyfer are featured at this event. But before we get to it, let’s take a look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

Announced UFC fights

UFC 287 — April 8 

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden — catchweight (160 lbs.) (First rep. by Farah Hannoun and Nolan King of MMA Junkie)

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman — heavyweight (First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland)

UFC Vegas 72 — April 29

Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva — women’s bantamweight (First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland)

UFC Fight Night — May 13 

Tim Means vs. Alex Morono — welterweight (First rep. by Farah Hannoun and Nolan King of MMA Junkie)

Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria — light heavyweight (First rep. by Alex Behunin of MMA Mania)

Gabe Green vs. Bryan Battle — welterweight (First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency)

UFC 289 — June 10 

Diana Belbiţă vs. Maria Oliveira — women’s strawweight (First rep. by Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting)

Blake Bilder vs. Kyle Nelson — featherweight (First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency)

Matt Schnell vs. David Dvořák — flyweight (First rep. by Logan Offord of MMA Orbit)

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr — featherweight (First rep. by Mike Heck of MMA Fighting)

UFC Fight Night — June 17 

Tereza Bledá vs. Gabriella Fernandes — women’s flyweight (First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland)

Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett — featherweight (First rep. by Álvaro Colmenero of Eurosport España)

UFC Fight Night — June 24 

Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydon Rodrigues — flyweight (First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency)

Announced Bellator fights

Bellator Paris — May 12

Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit — welterweight (First rep. by MMA Nytt)
Note: Enkamp vs. Poclit was already confirmed, but shifted from Bellator Dublin to Bellator Paris

Bellator 297 — June 16 

Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero — light heavyweight (First rep. by Mike Allardyce of NBC Sports Chicago)

Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire — bantamweight (First rep. by Mike Allardyce of NBC Sports Chicago)

Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis — light heavyweight (First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN)

Announced Cage Warriors fights

Cage Warriors 154 — May 6 

Edoardo Caiazza vs Marko Sarasjärvi — featherweight 

Yoga Prabowo vs Jefferson De Filippis — bantamweight 

Khadim Dia vs Milton Cabral — welterweight 

Jasmine Favero vs. Izabela Walczak — women’s bantamweight 

Alessandro Giordano vs. Enrico Di Gangi — bantamweight 

Emanuele Sabatino vs. Jovidon Khojaev — lightweight 

Francesco Mazzeo vs. Joan Arastey — middleweight 

Announced KSW fights

KSW 81 — April 22

Werlleson Martins vs. Patryk Surdyn — bantamweight 

Sofiia Bagishvili vs. Maria Silva — women’s strawweight 

Kamil Gawryjołek vs. Oļegs Jemeļjanovs — heavyweight 

Share this article
About the author
Kristen King
Kristen King

Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016, getting her start with outlets such as FanSided, MyMMANews and MMA-Prospects. She joined the BE team in 2020, covering a mix of news, events and injuries. In her time with BE, Kristen has created ‘Fright of the Night,’ a series that highlights some of the worst injuries in the sport.

More from the author

Recent Posts
Former UFC champ Robert Whittaker denies turning down Khamzat Chimaev fight
Robert Whittaker denies turning down Chimaev fight
Kristen King | April 5
UFC 287 midweek odds: Israel Adesanya favored to get belt back from Alex Pereira
UFC 287 odds: Adesanya favored to get belt back from Pereira
Eddie Mercado | April 5
UFC 287 full fight card
UFC 287 full fight card
Tim Bissell | April 5
Read more stories