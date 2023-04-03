Fights on Tap: Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett among 13 UFC bouts announced

December 10, 2022, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 10: R-L Bryce Mitchell battles Ilia Topuria in their Featherweight fight during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States - ZUMAp175 20221210_zsa_p175_227 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

The UFC either announced or finalized 13 fights this week, and a pair of heavy-handed featherweights are on tap for a July headliner.

Ilia Topuria continues to climb the proverbial ladder at featherweight, and the next rung happens to be a former interim title challenger. Álvaro Colmenero of Eurosport España reports Topuria and Josh Emmett are expected to headline an upcoming UFC Fight Night, which is scheduled for June 17 at a soon-to-be-determined location and venue.

Topuria is 5-0 in the UFC, with all but one of his fights ending in a finish. ‘El Matador’ was previously in action at UFC 282, where he submitted Bryce Mitchell via second-round arm-triangle choke. Meanwhile, Emmett recently saw a five-fight win streak snapped by Yair Rodríguez at UFC 284 this past February.

We have a massive UFC pay-per-view on Saturday, folks. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira defends his title for the first time against a familiar foe in Israel Adesanya. Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal throw down to decide who is going to “steal” a welterweight title shot away from Colby Covington. And several up-and-coming names such as Adrian Yanez, Raul Rosas Jr. and Joe Pyfer are featured at this event. But before we get to it, let’s take a look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

Announced UFC fights

UFC 287 — April 8

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden — catchweight (160 lbs.) (First rep. by Farah Hannoun and Nolan King of MMA Junkie)

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman — heavyweight (First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland)

UFC Vegas 72 — April 29

Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva — women’s bantamweight (First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland)

UFC Fight Night — May 13

Tim Means vs. Alex Morono — welterweight (First rep. by Farah Hannoun and Nolan King of MMA Junkie)

Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria — light heavyweight (First rep. by Alex Behunin of MMA Mania)

Gabe Green vs. Bryan Battle — welterweight (First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency)

UFC 289 — June 10

Diana Belbiţă vs. Maria Oliveira — women’s strawweight (First rep. by Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting)

Blake Bilder vs. Kyle Nelson — featherweight (First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency)

Matt Schnell vs. David Dvořák — flyweight (First rep. by Logan Offord of MMA Orbit)

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr — featherweight (First rep. by Mike Heck of MMA Fighting)

UFC Fight Night — June 17

Tereza Bledá vs. Gabriella Fernandes — women’s flyweight (First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland)

Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett — featherweight (First rep. by Álvaro Colmenero of Eurosport España)

UFC Fight Night — June 24

Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydon Rodrigues — flyweight (First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency)

Announced Bellator fights

Bellator Paris — May 12

Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit — welterweight (First rep. by MMA Nytt)

Note: Enkamp vs. Poclit was already confirmed, but shifted from Bellator Dublin to Bellator Paris

Bellator 297 — June 16

Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero — light heavyweight (First rep. by Mike Allardyce of NBC Sports Chicago)

Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire — bantamweight (First rep. by Mike Allardyce of NBC Sports Chicago)

Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis — light heavyweight (First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN)

Announced Cage Warriors fights

Cage Warriors 154 — May 6

Edoardo Caiazza vs Marko Sarasjärvi — featherweight

Yoga Prabowo vs Jefferson De Filippis — bantamweight

Khadim Dia vs Milton Cabral — welterweight

Jasmine Favero vs. Izabela Walczak — women’s bantamweight

Alessandro Giordano vs. Enrico Di Gangi — bantamweight

Emanuele Sabatino vs. Jovidon Khojaev — lightweight

Francesco Mazzeo vs. Joan Arastey — middleweight

Announced KSW fights

KSW 81 — April 22

Werlleson Martins vs. Patryk Surdyn — bantamweight

Sofiia Bagishvili vs. Maria Silva — women’s strawweight

Kamil Gawryjołek vs. Oļegs Jemeļjanovs — heavyweight

