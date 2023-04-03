UFC 287 Picks & UFC San Antonio Reactions | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for UFC 287 Picks & UFC San Antonio Reactions on another one of our infamous and patented ‘Care/Don’t Care Podcasts’, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the upcoming “A Walk Across Dirty Water and Straight Into Murderer’s Row: A Memoir”, & the ‘Fight Book’, “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking But Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of ‘The Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper! Podcast’, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit Podcast’, as well as the recently released, ‘Bad Boss Brief Podcast’. He is joined by his co-hort, the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and host of our brand new ‘Hey Not the Face! Podcast’, co-host of our ‘Show Money Podcast’, & he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit Podcast’. Our trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’…
The format of the show:
- Review our UFC San Antonio ‘Cares’ while offering up reactions to bouts from that event.
- Announce each fight on the upcoming UFC 287 PPV card, quickly commenting on which fights are “HOT”, and which fights are “NOT” – by indicating if they care about the bout or not. (This is based on several criteria, including relevancy to the sport as a whole).
This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” exciting fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.
For our paying subscribers on Substack, we have a special treat for you today! With our latest C/DC Substack Podcast you get some EXCLUSIVE BONUS CONTENT right away – stay tuned on Substack after the C/DC Quick-Picks for THE REST OF THE SHOW (accessible only to paid subscribers), featuring additional discussions on the fights, and more…
UFC San Antonio Reactions — At 2:20
Here’s a look at what transpired at this Fight Night event…
UFC San Antonio: ‘Vera vs. Sandhagen’ fight card, updated records & full results from the event:
ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. MAR. 25
At 3:22 — 10. Cory Sandhagen (16-4) DEF. Marlon Vera (22-8-1) — via Split Decision (50/45, 49/46 – 48/47)
At 6:28 — 9. Holly Holm (15-6) DEF. Yana Santos (14-7) — via Unanimous Decision (30/26, 30/27, 30/27)
At 14:25 — 8. Nate Landwehr (17-4) DEF. Austin Lingo (9-2) — via Submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:11 of Round 2
At 17:59 — 7. Maycee Barber (12-2) DEF. Andrea Lee (13-7) — via Split Decision (29/28, 29/28 – 29/28)
At 20:18 — 6. Albert Duraev (16-4) DEF. Chidi Njokuani (22-9) — via Split Decision (29/28, 29/28 – 29/28)
ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS
At 21:05 — 5. Daniel Pineda (28-14) DEF. Tucker Lutz (12-3) — via Submission (guillotine choke) at 2:50 of Round 2
At 21:39 — 4. Lucas Alexander (8-3) DEF. Steven Peterson (19-11) — via Unanimous Decision (30/27, 30/27, 30/27)
At 22:48 — 3. Trevin Giles (16-4) DEF. Preston Parsons (10-4) — via Split Decision (29/28, 29/28 – 29/28)
At 24:26 — 2. CJ Vergara (11-4-1) DEF. Daniel da Silva (11-5) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:04 of Round 2
At 24:53 — 1. Victor Altamirano (12-2) DEF. Vinicius Salvador (14-5) — via Unanimous Decision (29/28, 29/28, 29/28)
Official ‘UFC San Antonio’ Scorecards
UFC 287: ‘Pereira vs. Adesanya 2’ PICKS — 25:34
At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our duo will go about predicting the UFC 287 PPV event bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ pay-per-view event will take place from the Miami-Dade Arena, Miami, Florida, on Saturday, April 8th., 2023.
Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change…
UFC 287 (16 CARES)
UFC 287 PPV CARD (13 CARES)
ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. APR. 8 — 7/4PM ETPT (13 CARES)
13. 185lbs: Alex Pereira S (7-1) vs. Israel Adesanya J+E (23-2) — At 37:29, 3 Cares (But Split)
12. 170lbs: Gilbert Burns (21-5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (35-16) — At 36:36, 3 Cares
11. 135lbs: Rob Font (19-6) vs. Adrian Yanez (16-3) — At 35:04, 3 Cares
10. 170lbs: Kevin Holland (23-9) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6) — At 34:18, 3 Cares
9. 135lbs: Raul Rosas Jr. (7-0) vs. Christian Rodriguez (8-1) — At 32:55, 1 Care (Stephie)
ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4/1PM ETPT (3 CARES)
8. 185lbs: Kelvin Gastelum J (17-8) vs. Chris Curtis S+E (30-9) — At 32:07, 3 Cares (But Split)
7. 115lbs: Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-10) vs. Luana Pinheiro (10-1) — At 30:38
6. 265lbs: Karl Williams (8-1) vs. Chase Sherman (16-11) — At 30:12
5. 185lbs: Gerald Meerschaert (35-15) vs. Joseph Pyfer (10-2) — At 28:43
4. 115lbs: Cynthia Calvillo (9-5) vs. Lupita Godinez (8-3) — At 28:15
3. 160lbs: Trey Ogden (16-5) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (13-4) — At 27:58
2. 145lbs: Steve Garcia (13-5) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (39-10) — At 27:28
1. 115lbs: Sam Hughes (7-5) vs. Jaqueline Amorim (6-0) — At 26:29
SUBSTACK SUBSCRIBER ONLY BONUS CONTENT
At 45:11 — Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Induction to the UFC Hall of Fame: Discussion
At 50:22 — ‘Pettis vs. Jones’ Reactions
At 54:18 — ‘Fight Circus’ Reactions
At 57:35 — Tim Silvia debuting on ‘SlapFIGHT’
At 58:23 — Additional ‘Fight Circus’ Banter
