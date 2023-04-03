Subscribe
MMA Editorial MMA LOL MMA Squared
0

MMA Squared: The MMA Gods are sending coded messages to Dana White about Slap League

2023 slaps, as the kids would say, but not in the way it should. I am thrilled for the future, the substack, not Slap…

By: Chris Rini | 2 days ago
MMA Squared: The MMA Gods are sending coded messages to Dana White about Slap League
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Dana White, Hasbulla, Combat Wombat, Slap League, TBS, Rumble, right wing
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Dana White, Hasbulla, Combat Wombat, Slap League, TBS, Rumble, right wing

2023 slaps, as the kids would say, but not in the way it should.

I am thrilled for the future, the substack, not Slap League…. a new MMA art book covering the year 2022 coming out soon, what a life! Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris

Share this article
About the author
Chris Rini
Chris Rini

Chris Rini is an artist and BloodyElbow’s editorial cartoonist. He has been an artist since 1996 and publishes an annual book called The Fine Art of Violence. Chris has worked in Mixed Martial arts since 2013 and in his spare time makes terrariums, plays keyboards, and trains BJJ.

More from the author

Recent Posts
UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 preview – Can Gastelum get out of his slump?
UFC 287 preview: Can Gastelum get out of his slump?
Dayne Fox | April 5
MMA Squared: UFC-WWE merger cements Ari Emanuel’s legacy, but not how he hoped
MMA Squared: UFC WWE merger cements Ari Emanuel's legacy, but not how he hoped.
Chris Rini | April 5
How MMA sites help spread UFC propaganda
How MMA sites help spread UFC propaganda
Trent Reinsmith | April 5
Read more stories