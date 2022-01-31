Subscribe
Videos: 45-year-old UFC vet Rogerio Nogueira wins boxing fight in return from retirement

Brazil’s celebtriy boxing event Fight Music Show is now in the books. With popular names in the world of combat sports, such as UFC…

By: Lucas Rezende | 1 year ago
Bloody Elbow 2.0 | Anton Tabuena

Brazil’s celebtriy boxing event Fight Music Show is now in the books.

With popular names in the world of combat sports, such as UFC and Pride veteran Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, former WBO and WBA super featherweight and lightweight champion Acelino Freitas and Olympic silver medallist boxer Esquiva Falcao, the event was watched by many fans and celebrities in the country.

Paired up against former UFC light heavyweight Leonardo Guimares, ‘Lil Nog’ scored a unanimous decision over ‘Leleco’. Meanwhile, London 2012 silver medallist Falcao defeated former Big Brother Brazil contestant Yuri Fernandes by TKO via doctor stoppage.

For Nogueira, the win marks the first he has had his hand raised since a September 2018 TKO win over Sam Alvey. The 45-year-old retired from MMA on a two-fight losing skid, with losses to Mauricio Rua and Ryan Spann.

In the biggest surprise of the night, comedian Whindersson Nunes managed to fight Freitas all the way to a draw, since only a knockout would declare anyone the winner. After the main event’s result, Freitas took the chance to call out former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

“One of the best in the weight class I fight at is Jose Aldo. Jose Aldo, step into my ring.” Saidthe 46-year-old former champion in his post-fight interview.

Afterwards, Nunes took the chance to call out a fellow YouTuber turned fighter in Logan Paul.

“Can I call someone out, too? That American guy, Logan Paul? Doesn’t he feel like fighting me, maybe? Come on, Logan Paul.”

Among other notable names on the card was The Ultimate Fighter Brazil 4 champion, Glaico Franca, who got knocked out by Marco Tulio in a mixed martial arts bout.

Lucas Rezende
Lucas Rezende

Lucas Rezende is a Brazilian journalist and writer from Belem, Para. He has been covering MMA since 2012 and contributing with Bloody Elbow since March 2015. When not writing, Lucas also teaches English. In his free time, he enjoys reading, slapping the bass guitar and traveling.

